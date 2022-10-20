MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.73 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $45.73 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

