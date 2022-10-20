Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 36,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

