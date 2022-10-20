Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

