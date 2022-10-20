Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 63,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,153. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

