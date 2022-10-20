Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $216.70. 31,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

