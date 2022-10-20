Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $207.53

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $207.53 and last traded at $208.68, with a volume of 3103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

