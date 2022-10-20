Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

