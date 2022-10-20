Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Tops $85.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $143.75 or 0.00744561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $85.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00268965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00118037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00561848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00248669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00272413 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,189,793 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

