Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

