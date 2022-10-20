Mizuho Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $88.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.