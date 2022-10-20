MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

