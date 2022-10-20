Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MI.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$13.44. 102,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$24.30.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

