Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 213,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

