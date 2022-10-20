Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.12. Microvast shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 62,415 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Microvast Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microvast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
