Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.62.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.40. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

