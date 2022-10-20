MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,753 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.22% of MGIC Investment worth $47,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MTG opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.