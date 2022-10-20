MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $116.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $116.92 million and $5.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $26.61 or 0.00139765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.75058583 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,536,413.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

