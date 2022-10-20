Metawar (METAWAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $214.26 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00101292 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

