MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 27190221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £892,960.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

