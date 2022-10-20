Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

