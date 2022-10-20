MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.86. 1,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLNK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

MeridianLink Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

