Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. 1,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 435,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

