Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.27

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and traded as high as $57.01. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

