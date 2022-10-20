Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
MBWM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.
Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.