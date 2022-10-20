MELD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.44 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. MELD has a total market cap of $61.44 million and approximately $70,883.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,416,620,939 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01808182 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $70,112.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

