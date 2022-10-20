Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

