Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Down 2%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49). 1,656,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 331,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.52).

Medica Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £153.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.82.

Medica Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

