MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Down 1.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 17,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
