Mdex Market Capitalization Reaches $159.29 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Mdex has a total market cap of $159.29 million and approximately $63.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,014,530 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

