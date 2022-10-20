McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 155,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,006. The company has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

