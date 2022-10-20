MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. 15,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 23,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.
Read More
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.