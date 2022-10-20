MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. 15,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 23,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands ( TSE:MAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

