Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.50 and its 200 day moving average is $333.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

