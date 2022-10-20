MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
MarketAxess Stock Down 3.2 %
MKTX stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $424.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.93.
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
