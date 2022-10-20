MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.2 %

MKTX stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $424.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

