Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Critical Analysis

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $776.37 million 2.69 -$153.76 million ($0.92) -13.77 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.62 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Manchester United and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -19.22% -22.28% -3.47% Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Manchester United presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Bowlero has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Bowlero.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,239 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

