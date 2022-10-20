Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.17 and traded as low as $18.38. Makita shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 233,392 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Makita Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

