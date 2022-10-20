MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $226.26 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $226.26 million and approximately $138.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

