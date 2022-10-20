Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Shares Up 10.4%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.55. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

Magnet Forensics Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.