LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Shares of LYB opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

