Loop Capital Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NWSA opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in News by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

