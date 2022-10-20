Loop Capital Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.03.
News Stock Up 2.1 %
NWSA opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29.
News Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.
Insider Transactions at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in News by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.