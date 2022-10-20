LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading 0.8% Higher

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 6,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

