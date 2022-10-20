LogiTron Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $10.00 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded up 86.9% against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.97 or 0.27540010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

