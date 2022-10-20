loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.