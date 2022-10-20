Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 50

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 1,233,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
