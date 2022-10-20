Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 50

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 1,233,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

