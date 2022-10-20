Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). 79,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 952,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

