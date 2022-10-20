Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $184.00 and last traded at $184.00. 26,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 461,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.21.

The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.83.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

