Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $366.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

