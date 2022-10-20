Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.33

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 244149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74.

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

