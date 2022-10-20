LINK Price Hits $29.12 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $29.12 or 0.00151869 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $173.98 million and approximately $239,270.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.49 or 0.27502362 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010741 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

