LINK Price Hits $29.12 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $29.12 or 0.00151869 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $173.98 million and approximately $239,270.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.49 or 0.27502362 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010741 BTC.
LINK Coin Profile
LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.
LINK Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.