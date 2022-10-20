Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.96 and a 200-day moving average of $317.86.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

