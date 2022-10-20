Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $108.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

